MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.20

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 63782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

Get MDA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Price Performance

Insider Activity at MDA

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.51.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.