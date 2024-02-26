Mckinley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

MRK stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $129.09. 579,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.