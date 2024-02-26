Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 76.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Linde by 19.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 705,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,776,000 after buying an additional 114,661 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 412.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 276,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,769,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

LIN traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $448.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

