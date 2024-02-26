Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in McKesson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $521.29. 88,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,768. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $522.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.34 and its 200 day moving average is $458.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

