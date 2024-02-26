Mckinley Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.54. 139,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.