MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBIA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA Dividend Announcement

MBI stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Transactions at MBIA

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MBIA by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

