Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $510.58. The company had a trading volume of 613,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,204. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $512.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

