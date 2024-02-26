Mather Group LLC. Sells 41,700 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $152,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.39. 167,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,116. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.