Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 59.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,176. The firm has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.41 and a 200-day moving average of $414.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $475.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

