Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA opened at $473.42 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.41 and a 200-day moving average of $414.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.