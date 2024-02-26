Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.33.

VAC opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

