Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) is Senvest Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,823 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up 8.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $211,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.61. 225,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $157.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

