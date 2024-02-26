Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

