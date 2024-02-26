Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
