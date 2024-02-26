Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.29

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.29 and last traded at $173.94, with a volume of 703783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.