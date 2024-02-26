Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,112,859 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

