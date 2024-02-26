Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,071 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 571,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

