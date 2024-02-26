Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $43.55. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 26,421 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $897.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

