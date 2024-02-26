Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.