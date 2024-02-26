Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.04.
MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
