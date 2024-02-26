MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.87 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $53.87 million and $17,178.91 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

