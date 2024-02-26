LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.37. 112,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 421,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

LXU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

The firm has a market cap of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 3,241.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 121,861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 121.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 919,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

