Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

