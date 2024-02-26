LooksRare Price Hits $0.0913 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

