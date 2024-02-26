Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

