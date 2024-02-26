Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $445.67. 629,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.77. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $448.54. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.