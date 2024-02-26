Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $3,152.14 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,152.14 or 0.05900987 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $30.89 billion and approximately $35.59 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,801,136 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,819,548.97820691. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,099.3980657 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $27,311,620.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

