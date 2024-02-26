Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.1 %

LBTYA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 198,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.