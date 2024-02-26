Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 0.8% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 176,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,312. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

