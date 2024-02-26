Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lennar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.16. 400,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,177. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

