Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

LEGN stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

