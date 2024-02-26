Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

