Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.75 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 54.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $14.75 million and $186,677.44 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 365.5% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

