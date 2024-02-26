Lantheus’ (LNTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $82.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

