Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $79,703,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 451,429 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

