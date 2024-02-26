KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) vs. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Head-To-Head Survey

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KLDiscovery and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KLDiscovery and MicroCloud Hologram’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.04 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.50 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.46 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLDiscovery.

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats KLDiscovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

