Klaviyo (KVYO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,822,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVYO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

