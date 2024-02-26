Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

KRG stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

