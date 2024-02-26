Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.15. 2,415,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,843,142. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.