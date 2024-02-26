Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,755 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 3.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Kilroy Realty worth $93,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,768,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 94,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

KRC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 318,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

