Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $29.50. 3,166,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

