Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 46,460 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $27.77.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

