Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 146.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kaman by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kaman by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kaman by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

