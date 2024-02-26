Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of JLP stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5.12 ($0.06). 11,412,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,878. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.06 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.11. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

