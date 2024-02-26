Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
