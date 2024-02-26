JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

