JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. 3,049,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.