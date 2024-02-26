JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 204,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

