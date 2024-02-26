JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Group
Compass Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group
In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.