JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).

Shares of CPG stock traded down GBX 3.21 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,177.79 ($27.42). The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,082.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,862 ($23.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.33). The firm has a market cap of £37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,903.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). Also, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

