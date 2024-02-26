JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$60.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.25.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TSE:TRP opened at C$53.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.64%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

