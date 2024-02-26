JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.11.

IRTC stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

