JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $11.50

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BRDG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

