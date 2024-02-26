JPMorgan Chase & Co. Alerian ML to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.42 (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Alerian ML (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4227 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Alerian ML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Alerian ML stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Alerian ML has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

